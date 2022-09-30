PopOK Gaming received the SBC Awards 2022

The SBC Awards ceremony took place on the last day of the SBC Summit Barcelona.

The modern igaming content developer PopOK Gaming was recognised as a Rising Star in Casino Innovation.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is over the moon as it was recognised as a Rising Star in Casino Innovation at the SBC Awards 2022.

The long-awaited SBC Summit Barcelona proved its worth, going well beyond all expectations. At the amazing Palau Nacional in sunny Barcelona, the very best in the igaming industry was rewarded and celebrated on September 20-22, 2022.

There was an indescribable emotional overload and an incredibly warm atmosphere prevailed when various qualified operators, affiliates and providers gathered and had heated discussions, riveting networking and plenty of fun. On the last day of the event, the SBC Awards ceremony took place, with the purpose to acknowledge the achievements gained so far and award prizes to the winners.

The modern igaming content developer PopOK Gaming was recognised as a Rising Star in Casino Innovation. During the summit, the brand brought its wonderful solutions to the table, showcasing Crazy Poki, Yummy, Diamond Quest, Flaming Fruit and many other engaging games to the attendees and receiving tons of positive remarks.

PopOK Gaming Product manager, Tsovinar Elchyan said, “We are extremely thrilled to receive the SBC Awards 2022 as an innovation and a good example for all involved. It was certainly an evening to remember. Now we are even more motivated aiming for greater accomplishments.”

See also: PopOK Gaming announces a new partnership with Timeless Tech