PopOK Gaming has received a certificate for Latvia

The innovative iGaming developer PopOK Gaming is now certified for Latvia.

Press release.- Further expanding the scope of its activities, PopOK Gaming also reaches Latvia. 18 of the most beloved games from our portfolio, namely Yummy, Lost Treasure, Diamond Flash, 20 Hot Bar, Sultan’s Tale, Los Apaches, Lucky Jungle and the like, as well as the 4-level Progressive Jackpot, are now available for locals to try and delight in the fun environment our games will definitely create.

This approval is yet another proof of the continual momentum PopOK Gaming has been enjoying, opening new doors for our partners to grow their business and powerfully contributing to their revenue streams.

PopOK Gaming Product Manager, Tsovinar Elchyan, said: “This achievement is another important step forward for PopOK Gaming and an impetus for continuous improvements. After receiving the green light to provide our games in Latvia, we are keen on ensuring a remarkable gaming experience for local players and establishing long-term partnerships with our partners.”

Important note: PopOK Gaming belongs to Soft Construct (Malta) Limited which holds II Class licence (2239) granted by GLI (Gaming Laboratories International).

A few weeks ago, PopOK Gaming also extended its iGaming activities to Georgia as well. Now, local players have access to our engaging games already loved by many. 18 games, such as Yummy, Lost Treasure, Diamond Flash, 20 Hot Bar, Sultan’s Tale, Los Apaches and others, bring a breath of fresh air to all players and make their leisure more colourful, tasty and enjoyable.

Regarding this certificate acquisition PopOK Gaming CEO, Karen Gulkanyan said, “Since iGaming is regulated strictly in Georgia, it’s a huge step forward to deliver our games to the Georgian audience. The path is not easy, yet we are full of hope that our lucrative solutions will immediately appeal to the regional players and increase business revenue for partners, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation”.