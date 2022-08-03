PopOK Gaming slots are now certified for Romania

The diverse gaming catalogue of PopOK Gaming is now fully compliant with all the regulations set by the Romanian National Gambling Office.

Press release.- Modern iGaming content developer PopOK Gaming has successfully passed the certification for Romania to provide its iGaming solutions in the region.

The diverse gaming catalogue of PopOK Gaming is now fully compliant with all the regulations set by the Romanian National Gambling Office. 18 of its beloved games, such as Yummy, Lost Treasure, Diamond Flash, 20 Hot Bar, Blazing Hot, Lucky Jungle and more, as well as its 4-level Progressive Jackpot, are now ready to capture the hearts of local players and become their favourite.

This certificate acquisition has granted PopOK Gaming further game distribution to the Romanian region and position strengthening in the regulated market. For the company, this is a real breakthrough that will certainly go a long way in providing players with high-quality gaming solutions in a secure gaming environment and thereby highly contributing to the partners’ business.

PopOK Gaming Product Manager, Tsovinar Elchyan, said, “We are thrilled to have our games available for the Romanian audience. This is a great start to build strong relationships with our local partners and share promising future achievements.”

PopOK Gaming belongs to Soft Construct (Malta) which holds II Class license granted by Romanian National Gambling Office.