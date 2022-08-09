PopOK Gaming has received a certificate for Georgia

PopOK Gaming’s local partners will surely get a lot of benefits from this.

The innovative iGaming developer and service provider PopOK Gaming is now certified to offer its games in Georgia.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming now extends its iGaming activities to Georgia as well. This way, local players will have access to our engaging games already loved by many. 18 games, such as Yummy, Lost Treasure, Diamond Flash, 20 Hot Bar, Sultan’s Tale, Los Apaches and others, will bring a breath of fresh air to all players and make their leisure more colourful, tasty and enjoyable.

PopOK Gaming’s local partners will surely get a lot of benefits from this, being able to deliver certified games to their customers. The gain is totally worth it, with the clear potential to drive high traffic to operators’ websites and greatly contribute to their business growth.

Regarding this certificate acquisition PopOK Gaming CEO, Karen Gulkanyan said, “Since iGaming is regulated strictly in Georgia, it’s a huge step forward to deliver our games to the Georgian audience. The path is not easy, yet we are full of hope that our lucrative solutions will immediately appeal to the regional players and increase business revenue for partners, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation”.

Important note: PopOK Gaming belongs to Soft Construct (Malta) Limited that holds II Class licence (2239) granted by The Georgian Regulatory Authority.