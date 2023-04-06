PopOK Gaming announces its participation in SAGSE LatAm 2023

SAGSE LatAm will take place on April 19 and 20 at the Hilton Buenos Aires.

PopOK Gaming to participate in SAGSE LatAm 2023, showcasing its expertise in developing more than 50 slots, live casino games, and instant games.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is excited to announce its participation in SAGSE LatAm 2023.

This prestigious event, which takes place on April 19 and 20 at the Hilton Buenos Aires, is one of Latin America’s largest and most significant gaming events, attracting a diverse range of casino operators, regulators, manufacturers, and suppliers from around the world.

At the 31st edition of SAGSE LatAm, PopOK Gaming plans to gain valuable insights into the latest industry developments and share its own expertise with fellow professionals.

The young and ambitious company has already developed more than 50 slots, live casino games and instant games. Most of these games have already been certified by respected regulatory authorities, such as the UK and Malta.

PopOK Gaming takes pride in developing all of its games in-house, with meticulous attention to every aspect of the gameplay, including features, bonuses, payout structures, design, animation, and sound effects.

Despite being a trusted partner for many prominent players in the industry, the company is keen to expand its partner base and views SAGSE as a favourable opportunity to achieve this goal.

PopOK Gaming believes this event will provide an excellent platform to share its vision, mission, and values with like-minded professionals who are passionate about the gaming industry.