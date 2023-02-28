PopOK Gaming launches new video slot Black Booze

This game is set in the decade of the 1920s, during the prohibition era in Chicago.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has announced the launch of its newest video slot game, Black Booze.

This game is set in the exciting decade of the 1920s, during the prohibition era in Chicago, where auto bandits ruled the streets with money, guns, and strong black booze.

The main game features Wilds, The Badge symbols, which act as a Money Symbol and a Super Spin that adds even more excitement to the gameplay by allowing Gold Badge symbols to randomly appear on the slot board and pay on the pay ways.

Players can also experience the Bonus game, which could be triggered by three Bonus symbols appearing on the reels. When this happened, the player was awarded 9 Free Spins. During Free Spins, the excitement didn’t stop. If the player was lucky enough to land three more Bonus symbols, the game would automatically trigger an additional 3 Free Spins

But what makes Black Booze truly unique is its cinematic experience. Players will be immersed in the lifestyle of 1920s gangsters, chased by sheriffs, and surrounded by glamorous women in cloche hats.