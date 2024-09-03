Pollard Banknote launches eInstant games via PlayAlberta in Canada

The new titles mark the first developed by the Pollard Digital Games Studio to go live in North America.

Pollard Banknote has partnered with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis to launch four new eInstant games on PlayAlberta.ca.

The new eInstant games are Royal Court Riches, Sizzling Hot 7s, Bacon Me Crazy, and Lucky Forest. These titles build on Pollard Banknote’s existing relationship with AGLC, which includes the delivery and support of AGLC’s online gambling platform, Play Alberta, through its joint venture entity, NeoPollard Interactive (NPi). This association with AGLC includes managed services, including player support, acquisition and retention marketing, and website management.

Shannon DeHaven, vice president of digital engagement at Pollard Banknote, said: “We are thrilled to introduce these proven and exciting eInstant games to the Alberta market. Our Pollard Digital Games Studio has been working diligently to develop unique and engaging content that resonates with players. These games are a testament to our expertise in the digital space, reflecting our commitment to quality and innovation, as well as our dedication to helping lotteries achieve their business objectives through exceptional digital products.”

Recently, Pollard Banknote signed a contract to provide an ilottery solution for the Kansas Lottery. It will be its first ilottery launch in the US. The platform will be powered by its proprietary Pollard Catalyst Gaming Platform, which will begin generating revenue for the State of Kansas in early 2025.

Pollard Banknote is a lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services.

Pollard Banknote posts $137.8m revenue in Q2

Pollard Banknote has reported its Q2 2024 financial results. Revenue was at a record high of $137.8m, up $7m from the second quarter of 2023. Income from operations reached $19.9m.

The company’s share of NeoPollard Interactive reached $166m. The second quarter gross margin was 21 per cent and adjusted EBITDA reached $32.3m.

