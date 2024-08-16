iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton to retire

Otton has announced she will retire on December 31.

Canada.- After nearly four years as the inaugural chief executive of iGaming Ontario, Martha Otton has announced that she will retire from the role on December 31. The board of directors will begin a process to identify a replacement.

Martha was appointed to lead the commercial entity which became iGaming Ontario in February 2021 as part of the province’s introduction of a competitive regulated igaming market. iGaming Ontario said she had built a “value-driven agency guided by the vision to lead the world’s best gaming market.”

Martha’s career has spanned Ontario’s alcohol, cannabis, gaming and horse racing sectors. Previously, she was the chief strategy officer at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). She was responsible for the agency’s strategic plan and played a key role in the implementation of the AGCO’s expanded mandate over horse racing and cannabis.

Prior to joining the AGCO, Martha was a director general at Legal Aid Ontario and held a series of positions at the Ministry of the Attorney General including Acting Assistant Deputy Attorney General of the Agency Relations Division and director of Corporate Policy and Agency Relations.

See also: iGaming Ontario reports CA$18.4bn betting handle for Q1

Heidi Reinhart, chair of iGaming Ontario’s board of directors, said: “On behalf of the entire Board, I extend my sincere appreciation for Martha’s leadership of iGaming Ontario. She has left an impressive legacy across her career, and in particular to Ontario’s gaming sector. Ontario’s competitive igaming market is testament to her visionary leadership and commitment to working with our operators and broader stakeholders.”