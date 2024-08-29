Pollard Banknote to launch US ilottery programme for Kansas Lottery

Pollard Banknote has signed a contract to provide iLottery solution for the Kansas Lottery.

US.- Pollard Banknote Limited has signed a contract to provide an ilottery solution for the Kansas Lottery. It will be its first ilottery launch in the US. The platform will be powered by its proprietary Pollard Catalyst Gaming Platform, which will begin generating revenue for the State of Kansas in early 2025.

At launch, Kansas players will be able to play draw-based games including Powerball and Mega Millions, and eInstant games from the Pollard Digital Games Studio customised for the Kansas market. Pollard Banknote’s Player Account Management system will provide the functionality required for registration, age and identity verification, wallet transactions, and responsible gaming features. Geolocation services will be provided through Pollard Banknote’s proprietary GeoLocs technology.

Doug Pollard, co-chief executive officer at Pollard Banknote, said: “These are exciting times for the Kansas Lottery and for Pollard Banknote. Our decades-long relationship with the Lottery combined with our game-changing Pollard Catalyst technology and what we believe is the strongest team in the industry will deliver the best player experience and is a winning combination for the Lottery and its players. We look forward to delivering an exceptionally strong iLottery program.”

Pollard Banknote posts $137.8m revenue in Q2

Pollard Banknote’s Q2 2024 financial results show revenue at a record high of $137.8m, up $7m from the second quarter of 2023. Income from operations reached $19.9m. The company’s share of NeoPollard Interactive reached $166m. The second quarter gross margin was 21 per cent and adjusted EBITDA reached $32.3m.