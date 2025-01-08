Switzerland and Liechtenstein join forces to combat problem gambling with cross-border exclusion list

Gamblers excluded in one country will also face restrictions in the other.

Switzerland.- In a move aimed at protecting consumers from gambling-related harm, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are set to implement a new cross-border exclusion list.

Starting yesterday, January 7, 2025, individuals banned from casinos in either of the two countries, both land-based and online, will face similar restrictions across the border. This ambitious initiative is part of a wider plan to combat problem gambling, with both nations looking to impose a more stringent and coordinated approach to self-exclusion.

The new measure seeks to hold licensed operators accountable for ensuring that individuals with an unhealthy relationship with gambling cannot access casinos in either country. With approximately 100,000 bans currently enforced in Switzerland alone, the move aims to further tighten enforcement by allowing casinos in both Switzerland and Liechtenstein to share exclusion data and implement more effective restrictions.

Casinos in both countries are already required to exclude individuals they believe are struggling with gambling addiction. Additionally, they conduct affordability checks, a rigorous financial assessment, to ensure that players can afford to spend their money responsibly on casino floors. These checks, which are universally applied across Switzerland and Liechtenstein, are a cornerstone of the gambling industry in both markets.

The new cross-border system represents a significant step forward in consumer protection and could serve as a model for broader adoption in other European countries. With this initiative, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are setting a precedent for how neighbouring countries can cooperate to safeguard vulnerable individuals from the harms of gambling.