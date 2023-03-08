PokerStars renews sponsorship of Oracle Red Bull Racing team

PokerStars will sponsor the Formula 1 team for a second season.

US.- Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has renewed its sponsorship of Formula 1’s Oracle Red Bull Racing team for a second season. The PokerStars brand feature on the halo of the RB19 race car, the inner cockpit and rear wing end plate, drivers race suits, and pit crew helmets.

PokerStars will also offer Red Spade Pass, offering customers new F1 experiences. It will also offer players a programme of race weekend rewards including a new Chicane Cash Drop, Spin & Go Races, Odds Boost on Sports bets and a Casino Weekend Races Leader board.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “Partnering with PokerStars has been an ace move for the Team. Their commitment to entertainment and innovation is a winning formula that perfectly aligns with our own values in Formula One.

“As we enter another year together, we’re raising the stakes and taking our collective game to the next level. While we can’t reveal too much just yet, I can tell you that there are some truly exciting projects in the works, and we look forward to unveiling our plans in the coming months.”

Flutter director of partnerships, PR and consumer engagement, Rebecca McAdam Willetts, added: “After an incredible first year racing alongside Oracle Red Bull we are delighted to be going into the 2023 season with even more rewards, content, and epic experiences in the pipeline to take our partnership to the next level.

“This partnership has enabled both us and Oracle Red Bull Racing to reach audiences who share similar passions and interests, and we still firmly believe that the team is the perfect fit for PokerStars.net, sharing our conviction that it is not just about what you offer fans, but the ethos and vision behind it.”

At the end of 2022, PokerStars signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the NHL team Detroit Red Wings. The partnership includes rewards for fans, such as signed memorabilia, merchandise and tickets.

PokerStars launches online multistate poker in Michigan

In January, PokerStars was approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to become the first operator to offer online multistate poker in the state.

Earlier, the MGCB had signed an agreement that allowed Michigan online poker players to compete across state lines. Michigan joins Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.