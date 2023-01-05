PokerStars launches online multistate poker in Michigan

PokerStars becomes the first operator to be approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

US.- Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars has been approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to become the first operator to offer online multistate poker in the state.

In May, the MGCB signed an agreement that allowed Michigan online poker players to compete across state lines. Michigan joins Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

PokerStars US managing director, Severin Rasset, said: “Michigan and New Jersey joining forces is great news for our players in these two states, and poker, more generally, as it promises a better experience and even more value, all with the confidence provided by a trusted, licensed operator. Our community will experience more breadth and depth of games, more tournaments with bigger prizes to win, amped-up promotions, and more choices.

“To kick start, we are offering generous guarantees on our debut multi-state tournaments, which will no doubt provide lots of value for those who take to the tables. We worked closely with the regulators of New Jersey and Michigan, and we hope that more will follow this great example.”

MGCB executive director Henry Williams added: “Poker players in Michigan have anticipated eagerly the launch of multistate internet poker. I congratulate the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and TSG PokerStars for being the first operator and provider granted permission to launch multistate Internet poker in Michigan.”

In 2022, PokerStars launched in Ontario after gaining full registration to operate in the Canadian province from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The registration covers PokerStars’ three verticals of poker, casino, and sport.

The AGCO issued the approval to PokerStars via parent company TSG Interactive Canada. The licence is effective from June 8, 2022, to June 7, 2024. It allows Flutter’s PokerStars to operate via on.pokerstars.ca in the Ontario market, which opened on April 4.

PokerStars partners with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

PokerStars has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the NHL team Detroit Red Wings. The partnership will include rewards for fans, such as signed memorabilia, merchandise and tickets. The company promised to focus on responsible gambling.

Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, said: “This is a partnership that our fans, especially poker players, will really enjoy. It’s great to see PokerStars’ branding on the ice level at Little Caesars Arena, and we’re very appreciative of their support.”