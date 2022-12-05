PokerStars partners with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

The partnership will include rewards for fans.

US.- Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the NHL team Detroit Red Wings. The partnership will include rewards for fans, such as signed memorabilia, merchandise and tickets. The company promised to focus on responsible gambling.

Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, said: “This is a partnership that our fans, especially poker players, will really enjoy. It’s great to see PokerStars’ branding on the ice level at Little Caesars Arena, and we’re very appreciative of their support.”

Severin Rasset, PokerStars US managing director, added: “We are extremely proud and excited to build a long-term relationship with such an iconic NHL team as the Red Wings. Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering epic experiences for our PokerStars community, expanding on what we can offer our Michigan-based players, as well as those across the rest of the US.”

Earlier in the year, PokerStars and FanDuel Sportsbook partnered with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns Toronto’s National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) teams. FanDuel Sportsbook has been designated as an official sports betting partner and PokerStars as an official gaming partner.

In June, PokerStars launched in Ontario after registration in the Canadian province with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The registration covers PokerStars’ three verticals of poker, casino, and sport. The licence is effective to June 7, 2024 for pokerstars.ca.