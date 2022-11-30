PointsBet expands deal with NBC Sports Philadelphia

BetCast will cover four games between December and March.

US.- PointsBet, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus have announced that BetCast will cover four Philadelphia 76ers games from BC Sports Philadelphia Plus between December 2 and March. It will broadcast matches against the Grizzlies in Memphis and against Detroit, Orlando, and Indiana.

The debut will feature NBC Sports Philadelphia host Michael Barkann, 76ers analyst Jim Lynam and lead betting analyst for NBC Sports Jay Croucher. Users will be able to track odds, place wagers and manage their bets through the PointsBet app.

PointsBet and NBC Sports Philadelphia began their partnership in March with BetCast coverage of the NBA game with the Chicago Bulls.

NBC Sports Philadelphia is affiliated with NBC Sports Regional Networks, and covers the Philadelphia Eagles, NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies games.

PointsBet launched a new show, Stoppage Time, with former football player Ian Joy ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The show offers game previews and betting insights for every match. Content is integrated into PointsBet’s app and the episodes of the show are available on YouTube and various podcast platforms.