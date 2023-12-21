PointsBet appoints Alister Lui as new chief financial officer

Lui replaced Andrew Mellor.

US.- PointsBet has named Alister Lui as new group chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Andrew Mellor. Currently chief financial officer in Australia, he will assume the role following Mellor’s departure on February 29, 2024.

With over 17 years of experience in senior banking and finance roles, Lui has been part of PointsBet’s finance team for six years. He worked with Ernst & Young and ANZ prior to joining PointsBet in November 2017.

PointsBet chairman Brett Paton said: “Andrew has made a transformational contribution to Pointsbet over his tenure. He has built a world-class finance function that has grown from a small number of employees based in Australia to a high-performing team operating across multiple regions. He has been an integral part of the global executive leadership team, driving our strong growth and expansion into new regions, while ensuring we had the right capital structure to execute the global strategy.”

Mellor will remain in place until the group’s half-year results are published in February 2024. Until his departure, he will also continue to work towards the completion of PointsBet’s US business sale to Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG).