Fanatics to acquire PointsBet’s US business

It will pay £150m for the business.

US.- Fanatics has entered into a deal to purchase the US business of Australia’s PointsBet for $150m. PointsBet is live in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Virginia.

A statement from Fanatics and PointsBet read: “Fanatics and PointsBet are excited to enter into an agreement for Fanatics Betting and Gaming to acquire PointsBet’s U.S. business. While there are still several steps in the process to complete the acquisition, both parties are confident in the outcome. Fanatics Betting and Gaming and PointsBet will provide further details of the proposed deal and timely updates in the coming weeks.”

In March, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, announced the appointment of Hank Couture as chief operating officer (COO).

Fanatics, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet join responsible gaming coalition

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital, and PointsBet have joined a coalition of online gaming operators that was formed in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The unnamed coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

The operators elaborated 12 responsible gaming principles, which will be reviewed externally by a panel of experts that will provide guidance for future endeavours. Each operator has developed reports on their activities that align with each of the principles.