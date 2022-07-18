PointsBet and National Council on Problem Gambling launch research initiative

The initiative will focus on how operators, governments and stakeholders respond to evidence of problem gambling.

The research will investigate how effectively US gambling institutions implement responsible gaming policies.

US.- PointsBet will work with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) on a responsible gambling research initiative. The research will focus on how operators, governments, and stakeholders respond to evidence of problem gambling.

The initiative will set out various scenarios, in which a fictitious online betting customer demonstrates potentially problematic gambling behaviour. The cases will offer into how effectively US gambling institutions implement responsible gaming policies.

The survey, designed by PointsBet, the NCPG and Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, will be anonymous and voluntary. It will be issued to attendees of the National Conference on Gambling Addiction & Responsible Gambling 2022.

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken said: “With the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting across the US, a commitment to responsible gambling today will have a direct impact on the future health of players and sustainability of the industry.

“Navigating how to identify and address problem gambling is a complex issue, and operators are regularly faced with how to best respond to customers who are exhibiting problematic gambling behavior. We’re aiming to find solutions for those impacted by problem gambling as well help inform operator decision-making on this matter.”

NCPG executive director Keith Whyte added: “Online gambling operators are required to provide various responsible gambling tools. These tools should be regularly reviewed and evaluated by stakeholders to ensure they are adequately serving customers.

“Our hope is that the results of this survey will spark dialogue amongst operators as well as regulators, treatment providers, researchers, and problem gambling advocates to help inform the responsible gambling decisions that online gambling operators face.”

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) recently entered into a six-year licence agreement with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) for the use of its 1-800 Gambler helpline nationwide.

IMG Arena secures partnership with PointsBet

The sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena has secured a two-year deal with PointsBet, which will see the sportsbook offer bettors on-demand streaming access to more than 40,000 games and matches.

PointsBet customers have access to content from more than 200 federations, associations, and events. IMG Arena properties include MLS, ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, FIVB volleyball competitions and leagues, EuroLeague basketball games, World Snooker and World Table Tennis.

