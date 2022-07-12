IMG Arena secures partnership with PointsBet

PointsBet customers will have access to content from sports associations and events.

US.- The sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena has secured a two-year deal with PointsBet, which will see the sportsbook offer bettors on-demand streaming access to more than 40,000 games and matches.

PointsBet customers will have access to content from more than 200 federations, associations, and events. IMG Arena properties include MLS, ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, FIVB volleyball competitions and leagues, EuroLeague basketball games, World Snooker and World Table Tennis.

Brian Clayton, senior director of sales at IMG Arena, said: “We are excited to partner with PointsBet, one of North America’s leading and most innovative sports betting operators. The deal allows players to improve their betting experience safely and significantly by increasing access to engaging, official content and watching more of the sports that they are betting on live.”

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken added: “Our north star is in-play betting, and the ability to offer our users with on-demand streaming content to elevate live betting is paramount. PointsBet is recognised as the home of in-play betting, and this partnership with IMG Arena solidifies our position as a leader in this space.

‘We’re thrilled to tap into innovative concepts like this to improve the live betting experience for our users, all while bringing forth new ways to increase fan engagement throughout the year.”

PointsBet operates in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, with online casinos in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

IMG Arena was recently selected as the official data distribution partner of Major League Soccer (MLS). IMG Arena’s technology will be used for soccer data and fan engagement in MLS and MLS Next Pro.

It will offer MLS’s betting and media partners official data, content solutions, fan analytics, and marketing tools. MLS will launch three new live data feeds, which are targeted to enhance the fan experience through a series of brand-new digital, media, and betting products.

IMG Arena becomes sports betting data supplier for Canada’s National Basketball League

In May, IMG Arena was selected as the official sports betting data supplier of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada). The agreement starts in the 2022/23 season. IMG Arena’s technology offers fans access to real-time data.

NBL Canada vice president of operations, Audley Stephenson, said: “This is an important step for NBL Canada as we move into the sports betting realm and it’s an honour to do so with such a respected and experienced partner in this space”.

