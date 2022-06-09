NCPG signs six-year licence deal with CCGNJ to extend helpline services

The deal is part of NCPG’s effort to increase the accessibility of resources.

CCGNJ will offer its 1-800 Gambler helpline to all US states and territories.

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has entered into a six-year licence agreement with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) for the use of its 1-800 Gambler helpline nationwide. Currently available in New Jersey, the helpline’s services will now reach all US states, US territories and the District of Columbia.

The agreement is part of NCPG’s effort to increase the accessibility of resources for those affected by problem gambling. During the transition, the helpline and the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network number (1-800-522-4700) will operate as normal.

The NCPG’s National Problem Gambling Helpline Modernization Project is designed to improve call centre technology and data collection and to offer training for employees throughout the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network.

NCPG board president Maureen Greeley said: “This agreement is a vital step forward as we work to increase awareness and access to high-quality services for individuals, families, and communities impacted by problem gambling.”

Felicia Grondin, CCGNJ executive director, added: “CCGNJ has always been at the forefront of providing support for people in communities affected by a gambling problem. 1-800-Gambler® serves as an essential tool for accessing this support.

“We look forward to working with NCPG to ensure people from across the country can easily access problem gambling support and resources using this simple, memorable number.”

Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling announces new industry support

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG) has announced that it has received funding from DraftKings, FanDuel, and PlaySugarHouse for its responsible gambling programmes. The CCPG aims to protect at-risk and vulnerable customers and their families.

Sports betting in Connecticut went live in October. The Mohegan tribe partnered with FanDuel, the Mashantucket Pequot with DraftKings and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation with Rush Street Interactive.

