PlayUp loses licence in New Jersey

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has revoked the transactional exemptions granted that allowed PlayUp to operate in the state. DGE’s confirmation follows the news that the PlayUp site was no longer accepting bets from New Jersey customers.

In a three-page letter addressed to PlayUp CEO Daniel Simic dated July 19, DGE Director David Rebuck informed him of the revocation of the company’s transactional exemptions with Freehold Raceway and Amelco, PlayUp’s platform provider.

Rebuck said the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement had requested financial information from the company including payroll and payroll tax information as well as selected bank statements from 2023 after the company allegedly defaulted on its payroll.

The DGE sent the request to Glenn MacPherson, who the regulators believed was the CFO of the company. The request had a deadline of July 6. When that deadline passed, DGE spoke with Simic and learned that MacPherson was no longer working at PlayUp. The DGE said it gave Simic seven days to submit the documents.

Simic says the company submitted the documents, but Rebuck said there was no payroll information beyond January. Rebuck said PlayUp’s issues extended beyond failing to meet the deadline. He stated the group owes money to DGE for outstanding invoices and said the company claimed to be investigating a fraud charge from March 2023 that was never reported to the regulator.

