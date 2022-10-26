Playtech partners with Ada to improve player experience

The firm plans to improve player experience and retention by using Ada’s AI platform.

Canada.- Gambling technology provider Playtech has announced a new partnership with Ada, a customer-focused conversational AI company. The firms plan to improve player experience and retention by using Ada’s AI platform. The deal includes integration with Playtech’s proactive monitoring tools and check-ins designed to promote responsible gaming.

Ada’s conversational AI platform will leverage data from Playtech’s Information Management System (IMS), BetBuddy, and CX platforms like Zendesk and Salesforce to provide a personalized experience.

Mike Murchison, chief executive officer at Ada, said: “We are excited to be launching this partnership with Playtech. Integrating Ada’s industry-leading conversational AI and Playtech’s award-winning IMS allows Playtech Operators to deliver the VIP customer experiences that players expect, resulting in higher containment rates, an increase in bet rates, and better monitoring for player safety.”

Mark Jones, SaaS commercial partnerships at Playtech, added: “Playtech is committed to delivering the tools and technology operators need to present their players with the ultimate gaming experience, and our partnership with Ada ensures a world-class player experience from the initial account setup through to inquiries. Providing all customers with a VIP experience is becoming significantly more important, and allows our players to have the very best personalization technology at their fingertips at all times.”

In July, Playtech agreed on a multi-state partnership with 888 Holdings. It supplies its live casino and RNG content to 888casino. The deal started in New Jersey and then it will launch in other states.

This new deal expands previous agreements in several other regulated markets. The expansion provides 888casino with a wider portfolio of content as it expands into more US states.

The firm also partnered with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey. Its live casino, gameshow, and online casino content are available in the state at resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com. The live games are streamed from Playtech’s New Jersey studio in Atlantic City.