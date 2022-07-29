Playtech partners with 888 for live casino and RNG content

The deal will start in New Jersey and then expand to other US states.

US.- Gambling technology provider Playtech has agreed on a multi-state partnership with 888 Holdings. It will supply its live casino and RNG content to 888casino. The deal will start in New Jersey and then it will launch in other states.

This new deal expands previous agreements in several other regulated markets. The expansion provides 888casino a wider portfolio of content as it expands into more US states.

Shimon Akad, Playtech chief operating officer, said: “I am thrilled that our trusted partners, 888, have chosen to take our Live Casino and RNG games across multiple states, marking another exciting step in our expansion in the US Live Casino is Playtech’s newest proposition to the US market, giving operators the opportunity to diversify their offering, resulting in great demand for our industry-leading software.

“We are proud to be supporting 888casino in delivering the very best online entertainment experience to its U.S. audience and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with a market-leading operator.”

Howard Mittman, president of 888 US, added: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Playtech and offer its unique Live Casino and RNG content to players of 888casino in the US.

“This agreement will enhance the overall player experience by offering more entertaining and dynamic games, which is a key part of our content and product leadership strategy. We look forward to welcoming Playtech’s content and growing our partnership together.”

Playtech recently partnered with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey. Its live casino, gameshow, and online casino content is available in the state at resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com. The live games are streamed from Playtech’s New Jersey studio in Atlantic City.

In June, Playtech and Greenwood Gaming, the parent company of Parx Casino in Pennsylvania, announced the launch of the new betPARX app in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. betPARX offers a platform to wager on all sports and play mobile casino games. It’s powered by Playtech’s IMS platform and Player Account Management (PAM).

EveryMatrix signs deal with 888casino for the US market

EveryMatrix has signed a new gaming content deal with 888casino, part of 888 Holdings plc. 888 is pairing its strong branding with EveryMatrix’s state-of-the-art technology to deliver outstanding digital products across the globe.

This partnership expands EveryMatrix’s reach in the thriving U.S. market, where the supplier is already present with a key commercial hub in Miami. Over the past year, EveryMatrix has been filing for licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.