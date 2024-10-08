PlayStar signs deal with New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center

The company will gain online and offline exposure.

US.- Operator PlayStar has signed a partnership deal with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Through the deal, the company will gain online exposure via branded communications with the NHL franchise on the PlayStar website and offline during the Devils’ home games at Prudential Center.

The online casino will also be featured in in-game graphics and PA announcements at the arena. PlayStar will be able to offer fans experiences including VIP match packages, and post-game photos on ice. Plans include the creation of co-branded ice-hockey-themed gamification and leaderboards that will enable PlayStar customers to win tickets to upcoming games and events at Prudential Center.

Jon Bowden, chief marketing officer at PlayStar, said: “Having already made such significant in-roads into the competitive New Jersey market, PlayStar is thrilled to announce that it will be partnering with the New Jersey Devils to bring even more locally-focused benefits to our players.

“Through our sponsorship of the ‘Golden Goal Sweepstakes’ promotion and our extensive presence at Prudential Center, we’ll be able to position the PlayStar brand in front of a highly engaged online casino audience while also offering new and existing customers alike the chance to win VIP home game and concert tickets as well as many other money-can’t-buy experiences.”

Chad Biggs, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center, added: “The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center are thrilled to welcome PlayStar as our first-ever online casino partner and sponsor of the ‘Golden Goal Sweepstakes.’ Together with PlayStar, we look forward to enhancing the fan experience with this in-game promotion and creating unique money-can’t-buy opportunities for fans to enjoy.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $551.1m in August

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported figures for August. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $555.1m in gaming revenue, up 4.4 per cent from August 2023. Online gambling revenue reached a new monthly record of $198.4m, up 27.8 per cent year-on-year.

Land-based gambling revenue was $294m, an increase of 4.9 per cent from August 2023. However, six of the nine Atlantic City casinos won less from land-based gambling than before the pandemic. Only Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean won more from in-person gamblers than they did in August 2019.