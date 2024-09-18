New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $551.1m in August

Online gaming set a new record, rising 27.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for August. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $555.1m in gaming revenue, up 4.4 per cent from August 2023. Online gambling revenue reached a new monthly record of $198.4m, up 27.8 per cent year-on-year.

Land-based gambling revenue was $294m, an increase of 4.9 per cent from August 2023. However, six of the nine Atlantic City casinos won less from land-based gambling than before the pandemic. Only Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean won more from in-person gamblers than they did in August 2019.

Borgata won $74.2m from in-person gamblers, up 1.6 per cent. Hard Rock won $55.3m, up 9.2 per cent; Ocean $44m, up 11.4 per cent; Harrah’s $25.1m, up 2.4 per cent; Tropicana $24.9m, up by under 1 per cent; Caesars $24m, up 9.2 per cent; Resorts $16.1m, down 9 per cent; Bally’s $15.6m, up 4.2 per cent, and Golden Nugget $14.6m, up 11.2 per cent.

When internet and sports betting money is included, Borgata won $125.5m, up 6.4 per cent; Hard Rock $72m, up 21.5 per cent; Golden Nugget $69.7m, up 29 per cent; Ocean $49.1m, up 10.1 per cent; Tropicana $46.5m, up 41 per cent; Bally’s $29m, up 24.3 per cent; Harrah’s $27.2m, up 11 per cent; Caesars $24.1m, up 9.3 per cent; and Resorts $16.2m, down 8.3 per cent.

Casinos, racetracks, and their partners reported $62.7m in sports wagering gross revenue, 34.7 per cent decrease from August 2023.

Year-to-date, gaming revenue stands at $4.16bn, a 10.5 per cent rise from the same period in 2023. Online casino revenue stands at $1.52bn, up 22.7 per cent and sports wagering at $715.8m, up 19.7 per cent.