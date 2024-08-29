Relax Gaming increases presence in New Jersey through PlayStar partnership

This partnership with PlayStar is the supplier’s latest step in further penetrating the North America market.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has expanded the reach of its North American-facing brand, RLX Gaming, through a new agreement with the online casino operator, PlayStar.

This partnership is the latest step in RLX’s vision to become a standout provider across North America, having already gained traction in New Jersey since its debut launch in December 2023.

Since launching in the Garden State in 2022, PlayStar’s online platform boasts more than 600 games with the brand recognised for its inclusive loyalty programme and community-focused rewards.

New Jersey is a key region in North America for RLX, and this partnership with PlayStar is the supplier’s latest step in further penetrating the market.

Martin Stålros, CEO at Relax Gaming and therefore RLX Gaming, said: “We have enjoyed wonderful growth in New Jersey since launching last December, with our content resonating well with the ever-growing online demographic. This partnership with PlayStar ensures we are well-positioned to gain even more momentum in the region.”

Dan Alexander, chief operations officer at PlayStar, added: “RLX Gaming’s entry into New Jersey has been impressive to see and it has established an outstanding reputation. We are thrilled to integrate an outstanding content portfolio into our offering and bring unmatched experiences to our player base.”

Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

