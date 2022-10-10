PlayStar partners with GF Gaming in Colorado

The online casino brand has signed a deal with GF Gaming to secure access to Colorado’s online casino market.

US.- Online casino brand PlayStar has partnered with GF Gaming, owner of Famous Bonanza and Easy Street Casinos, ahead of the legalisation of online casino in Colorado.

PlayStar co-founder and chief business development officer, Adam Noble, said: “With New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and now Colorado market access secured, along with more announcements coming, we’ve secured a growth path well into the future. However, we’re not stopping there, with further market access being high on the agenda as we head off to G2E this week.”

GF Gaming general manager Roger Brown added: “Having seen what PlayStar has already achieved with its innovative and incredibly successful New Jersey launch, we had no doubts whatsoever that the brand was the perfect online partner for us in Colorado.

“Like us, PlayStar is a company that places a lot of emphasis on supporting the local community through promotions and partnerships – and when Colorado realises the vast potential of legal internet-based gaming, we’re confident they’ll deliver a first-class online casino experience to players in our state.”

Last week, PlayStar secured market access in the US state of Indiana through an extended partnership with Caesars Entertainment. Currently, sports betting is the only type of online gambling allowed in the state.

The market access agreement comes after PlayStar made its debut in the US by launching its online casino in New Jersey. The brand is also planning to go live in the state of Pennsylvania later in 2022, subject to licensing approval.

Colorado reports sports betting handle of $290m for August

Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $290.1m in August, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was up 12.3 per cent compared to July, when Coloradans wagered $258.4m, and up by 36.9 per cent year-on-year. Some 99 per cent of bets were placed online.

The most popular sport in August was baseball, with a $117.8m handle, followed by tennis ($29m), and football ($21.5m). Colorado is one of seven states to surpass a $3bn handle for the calendar year.