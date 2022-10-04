PlayStar secures market access in Indiana

The deal comes after PlayStar made its debut in the US in New Jersey.

The firm has signed a partnership with Caesars Entertainment as the state eyes regulation of online casino gaming.

US.- Online casino brand PlayStar has secured market access in the US state of Indiana through an extended partnership with Caesars Entertainment. Currently, sports betting is the only type of online gambling allowed in the state.

The market access agreement comes after PlayStar made its debut in the US by launching its online casino in New Jersey. The brand is also planning to go live in the state of Pennsylvania later in 2022, subject to licensing approval.

PlayStar co-founder and chief business development officer Adam Noble said: “Although it’s early days, we have seen very promising results after our New Jersey launch, and we’re very confident of replicating this in each market we enter.”

“The addition of Indiana now, pre-regulation, will not only increase our total accessible market, but also give us the chance to go live in that market from day one, standing shoulder to shoulder with our peers. We continue to seek out further market access opportunities that align to our ‘casino-first’ product strategy.”

Online gaming will not affect Indiana’s casino industry, study finds

According to a new study released on the potential impacts of igaming in Indiana commissioned by the Indiana Gaming Commission and conducted by Spectrum Gaming Group, legalising casino igaming won’t affect Indiana’s 12 brick-and-mortar casinos. Currently, sports betting is the only type of online gambling allowed in the state.

The 103-page report analysed how the launch and ongoing development of iGaming in the seven states where it’s legal, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, positively and negatively affected existing gaming enterprises in those states.