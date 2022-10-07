Colorado reports sports betting handle of $290m for August

August’s handle was up 12.3 per cent compared to July’s figure of $258.4m.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $290.1m in August, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was up 12.3 per cent compared to July, when Coloradans wagered $258.4m, and up by 36.9 per cent year-on-year. Some 99 per cent of bets were placed online.

The most popular sport in August was baseball, with a $117.8m handle, followed by tennis ($29m), and football ($21.5m). Colorado is one of seven states to surpass a $3bn handle for the calendar year.

Taxes collected by the state totalled $1.8m, representing a 66.8 per cent increase over the prior month and a 150 per cent increase from the same month in 2021. The state has collected $9.2m in taxes for the 2022 calendar year, which is running almost $2m ahead of last year’s pace. Colorado has generated $23.8m in 28 months of sports wagering.

