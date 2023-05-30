PlayStar and The Unit sign partnership in New Jersey

The Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has approved The Unit to offer its products to partners in the state.

US.- Online casino operator PlayStar has chosen The Unit, a sports betting and igaming product developer, as its mobile development partner in New Jersey. Following the Division of Gaming Enforcement’s (DGE) approval, The Unit is now licensed to offer its products to partners in The Garden State.

Paddy Casey, co-founder at The Unit, said: “PlayStar is one of the most exciting up-and-coming igaming operators in New Jersey, and we are delighted to be a part of their journey. This is a monumental step forward for The Unit, as we continue to offer market-leading services to operators, and we are hugely excited about the opportunities for growth available to us in the state of New Jersey.

“I would like to thank the DGE for their co-operation and for allowing us to provide our specialized services to PlayStar, which marks the start of a fascinating project.”

Dan Alexander, COO at PlayStar, added: “The Unit is a great team and has built a reputation for delivering a reliable service of the highest quality. I can thoroughly recommend them for gaming web and app development, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to grow.”

The Unit develops products for sports, casino, free-to-play and gamification platforms. PlayStar launched online in New Jersey in September 2022.

New Jersey sports betting handle totals $926.9m in April

New Jersey sports betting handle was $926.9m in April, the lowest since August 2021’s handle of $664.7m. The figure represents a drop of 17.3 per cent from the $1.1bn wagered in March, but a rise of 23.9 per cent from $746.8m in April 2021.

Sports betting revenue was $50.3m, down 8.2 per cent from $54.7m in the same period last year, and down 24.2 per cent from $66.4n in March. Online sportsbooks attracted $863.1bn in wagers, or 93.1 per cent of April’s handle, and won $46.3m in revenue on those bets.