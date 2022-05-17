New Jersey sports betting handle totals $926.9m in April

Wagers were down 17.3 per cent from March’s $1.1bn and up 23.9 per cent from April 2021.

US.- New Jersey sports betting handle was $926.9m in April, the lowest since August 2021’s handle of $664.7m. The figure represents a drop of 17.3 per cent from the $1.1bn wagered in March, but a rise of 23.9 per cent from $746.8m in April 2021.

Sports betting revenue was $50.3m, down 8.2 per cent from $54.7m in the same period last year, and down 24.2 per cent from $66.4n in March.

Online sportsbooks attracted $863.1bn in wagers, or 93.1 per cent of April’s handle, and won $46.3m in revenue on those bets.

Basketball betting generated $323.4m in wagers, up 83.6 per cent from $176.2m in April 2021. Baseball attracted $177.9m, up from $154.9m in April 2021.

David Danzis, an analyst for PlayNJ.com, commented: “The popularity of the NBA has always buffered the state from a more dramatic spring slowdown. Having the Sixers and Nets in the early rounds of the NBA Playoffs this year certainly doesn’t hurt either. The market will continue to cool in the coming months as NBA games become less frequent and baseball and other sports such as golf take center stage.”

BetMakers launches fixed-odds betting on horseracing in New Jersey

BetMakers Technology Group has launched fixed-odds betting on horseracing in New Jersey, adding pari-mutuel bets at Monmouth Park. The launch was made possible through a partnership between BetMakers Technology Group, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horseman Association, and Darby Development.

Players at Monmouth Park can place bets at terminals with self-service from Global Tote’s new BetLine series. BetMakers also launched a new website and mobile app for fixed odds betting on racing.

