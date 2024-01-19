Play’nGO smash hit Piggy Blitz goes live in North America

Play’n GO title is now live with US operators after a successful exclusivity period with BetMGM.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (January 19) announced the release of its widely-acclaimed title Piggy Blitz to the North American market.

Piggy Blitz, already a well-established title in Europe, was released in the US as a BetMGM exclusive in late 2023. Piggy Blitz’s success during the exclusivity period with BetMGM was underlined by the title being the number 1 game in New Jersey and number 2 in Michigan during the last four weeks when measured against new game releases in that same time frame, despite being live with just one operator.

The game is now live across multiple US operators and is expected to build on its already well-established popularity now that it’s available to a much larger audience.

Play’n GO is now licenced in four US states and is aiming to be active in every regulated market, in the US and around the world.

Magnus Natt och Dag, commercial director of North America at Play’n GO, expressed enthusiasm for the launch, stating “We are very excited about the official launch of Piggy Blitz in the US. Anticipating significant success for the game, he highlighted its impressive performance during the exclusive period with BetMGM.

“During its exclusivity period with BetMGM, Piggy Blitz secured the top spots as the most popular game in New Jersey and Michigan, holding positions one and two respectively. The expectation is that the game will now garner equal popularity among all players in the US. The team looks forward to witnessing players nationwide relishing what is poised to become one of their most successful titles ever released.”