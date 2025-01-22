Deidre A. Lambert-Bounds reappointed to Michigan Gaming Control Board

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed her for a four-year term.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced the reappointment of board member Deidre A. Lambert-Bounds for a second four-year term. It said the reappointment by governor Gretchen Whitmer reaffirms the governor’s confidence in Lambert-Bounds’ contribution to the agency’s mission of ensuring a fair and transparent gaming environment.

Lambert-Bounds joined the board on July 22, 2021, when she succeeded Barbara Smith. She resumed serving as an MGCB board member on January 9, with members Joni M. Thrower Davis, Mark Evenson, Andrew T. Palms, and chair Linda Forte. Her reappointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate and will run until December 31, 2028.

Lambert-Bounds is the president and co-owner of Ignite Social Media and the chief operating officer and co-owner of sister company Carusele Media. She also serves on the executive boards of the Sphinx Organization, the International Women’s Forum, and the Michigan Partnership for Equity and Opportunity.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “Board member Lambert-Bounds has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment and insight in regulating Michigan’s gaming industry, and we are thrilled to have her continue as a vital part of our board. This reappointment is a testament to her unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and fairness.”

The board is comprised of five Michigan residents appointed by the governor, with one member designated as the chairperson. Under the Michigan Gaming Control & Revenue Act, no more than three members may belong to the same political party. Three members are required to be in attendance and present at meetings to form a quorum to conduct regular business.

Gaming in Michigan: Detroit casinos report $109.6m in December revenue

Detroit’s three casinos reported $109.6m in monthly aggregate revenue (AGR) for December 2024. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $109.3m and retail sports betting generated $276,509.

December’s monthly revenue was 2.7 per cent higher when compared to the previous month, November 2024 although revenue for table games and slots decreased 1.9 per cent year-on-year.