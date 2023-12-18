Play’n GO announces exclusive US launch of Piggy Blitz with BetMGM

Play’n GO and BetMGM announced their US partnership just over 12 months ago, and have enjoyed enormous success to date.

The title will be a BetMGM exclusive to players in New Jersey and Michigan until January 18th.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, has today announced the exclusive US release of the smash hit title Piggy Blitz with BetMGM.

The flagship title, already available in other jurisdictions but launching in the US for the first time, will be a BetMGM exclusive to players in New Jersey and Michigan until January 18th, at which point it will be available to all operators in the region.

Play’n GO and BetMGM announced their US partnership just over 12 months ago, and have enjoyed enormous success to date. This exclusive release will serve to strengthen those ties further as 2023 draws to a close.

Magnus Natt och Dag, Commercial Director North America, Play’n GO said: “Our partnership with BetMGM has been highly successful for both parties to this point, so we’re pleased to use this exclusive game launch to demonstrate our commitment to further joint success.

He also stated: “Piggy Blitz has proven extremely popular with players in our other jurisdictions, so we’re confident that we can replicate that success here in the US. BetMGM’s players have made it abundantly clear that they enjoy our content, and Piggy Blitz is sure to replicate that success in 2024.”

Play’n GO has been awarded a license in four US states as of December 2023, with further growth expected in 2024.