Play’n GO’s Hot Dog Heist serves up tasty slot treats

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to join an adorable crew of canines in Hot Dog Heist, a 5×3 slot with 40 paylines. Set against the charming backdrop of suburban BBQs, this fun-filled adventure delivers sizzling gameplay and delectable rewards.

Hot Dog Heist takes players to a sunny, picture-perfect neighbourhood where a pack of mischievous dogs has its eyes set on a delicious prize – hot dogs fresh off the grill. This dynamic title offers seven exciting Free Spin modes, each featuring a unique canine with its own abilities, ensuring every playthrough is a paw-some experience.

From the Golden Retriever’s Wild Reels to the Rough Collie’s Sticky Symbols, each furry friend brings a distinct flair to the heist. Players can trigger the exciting Who’s a Good Doggie Bonus Round, a pick-and-click feature that reveals cash prizes or unlocks additional Free Spin modes. With the possibility of activating multiple features in a single round, there’s always something new to chase in Hot Dog Heist.

The game’s standout feature is its Free Spin variety, offering modes like the Labrador’s powerful multipliers or the Bulldog’s Sticky Symbols for high-stakes gameplay. The strategic depth and varied rewards ensure a backyard BBQ party like no other, with the ultimate goal being a maximum win of x2,500 your stake.

With its playful theme, vibrant visuals, and engaging mechanics, Hot Dog Heist brings something new and exciting to the table. Fans of animal-themed slots like Ruff Heist and Fox Mayhem will find plenty to love in this light-hearted yet rewarding adventure.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “Hot Dog Heist combines charm and exciting mechanics into one irresistible package. Each Free Spin mode adds a layer of strategy and entertainment, making this a game that’s not just fun but incredibly rewarding. We’re excited to see players enjoy this backyard adventure and secure some sizzling wins!”

With its heart-warming cast of characters, BBQ-inspired gameplay, and dynamic features, Hot Dog Heist promises a feast of fun for all slot enthusiasts.