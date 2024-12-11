Play’n GO announces partnership with Canadian operator PointsBet

The provider’s titles will be available on the operator’s platform in Ontario.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced further expansion of its Canadian operations via a partnership with operator PointsBet in the province of Ontario.

The Swedish-founded gaming giant’s games will now be available to PointsBet players in the Canadian province, meaning classic titles such as Book of Dead, Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness, and Reactoonz will now be available on the PointsBet platform.

The province of Ontario regulated online casino gaming in 2022, which saw Play’n GO enter the Canadian market for the first time. The company expanded into the province of Quebec earlier this year, and, as of June 2024, is also a proud member of the Canadian Gaming Association.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented: “Back in 2022, I said that ‘North America is right at the top of Play’n GO’s priority list, and Ontario is just the first step we plan to take’. This partnership with PointsBet shows we have yet to take our foot off the gas. We’ve proudly watched our games become instant hits in our two and a half years in the Ontarian region, and we have no plans to slow down any time soon.

See also: Play’n GO announces US network release of Buildin’ Bucks

“It’s exciting to team up with a fellow Canadian Gaming Association member in PointsBet, and we can confidently say that we are working towards the same goal of a safe, regulated industry that is focused on player entertainment. We’re looking forward to working closely together following this milestone announcement.”

Scott Vanderwel, chief executive officer at PointsBet, shared: “Play’n GO has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality game content, and we’re thrilled to bring their titles to our platform. At PointsBet, our focus is on providing a safe and engaging entertainment experience for our players, and it’s clear that Play’n GO aligns with those values. Canadian casino enthusiasts recognise PointsBet as a trusted leader in iGaming, and this collaboration further enhances the exceptional experience we offer.”