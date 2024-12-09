Play’n GO announces US network release of Buildin’ Bucks

Play’n GO has enjoyed a blockbuster 2024 in the United States, where it is now licensed in five US states.

Buildin’ Bucks is now available to players in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced the US network release of its hit title Buildin’ Bucks.

Buildin’ Bucks was released across Play’n GO’s other markets to great fanfare in September of this year and has now been licensed for release in five US states, finally giving American players access to the Leprechaun-themed 5-reel video slot game, across a variety of licensed US operators.

Anna Mackney, head of region US at Play’n GO, commented “We’ve been excited about the prospect of releasing Buildin’ Bucks in the US since its conception. This game has all the hallmarks to appeal to US players, and we’re looking forward to having it join the likes of Piggy Blitz, Colt Lightning Firestorm, and Reactoonz as one of our flagbearers in the US market. Play’n GO has had an exceptional year of operations in the United States in 2024, and this network release will give us a strong finish to the year. We’re already very optimistic about 2025 as we continue to seek growth opportunities across the region.”

Play’n GO brings the glitz of Vegas to the Egyptian Gods in its latest release: Sobek’s Godly Spins

Play’n GO invites players to step into Sobek’s Godly Spins, a 5×3 slot set on a luxurious, deity-filled casino floor – where Gods like Sobek, Ra, and Anubis compete for the spotlight.

With a unique Nested Free Spins feature, this mythological-meets-Vegas adventure is unlike any other. In Sobek’s Godly Spins – players are transported to a realm where ancient Egyptian Gods enjoy the thrill of the casino floor, each with their own spin on divine glamour.

Sobek, the fierce crocodile God, presides over the thrilling Eclipse Spins feature which unleash his Nested Free Spins for layered rewards. Ra, the Sun God, and Anubis, the God of the night, each add their distinct aura, ensuring that day and night spins bring a mix of warmth, mystery, and excitement.

Sobek’s Godly Spins offers a 5×3 reel setup with 30 paylines and features designed to keep players engaged and rewarded. The main draw is the Nested Free Spins mechanic. During Free Spins, landing two or more Wild Scatters triggers additional Nested Free Spins, with up to 16 spins available, creating a chance for successive rewards. When the Nested Free Spins are triggered, the current multiplier (ranging between x2 and x10) locks in place for the remainder of the feature, ensuring every spin has huge potential with a consistent Multiplier

Each God’s influence is felt – Ra illuminates the reels with prosperity, Anubis adds a shroud of mystery to night-time spins, and Sobek’s power is unleashed fully during Eclipse Spins, bringing escalating multipliers and retrigger opportunities.

Fans of Egyptian mythology and other Play’n GO Egyptian-themed titles like Ankh of Anubis, Riches of Ra, and Dawn of Egypt will find Sobek’s Godly Spins an exciting new chapter. With its Vegas-inspired twist, this game combines familiar mythological elements with unique features that bring fresh excitement, appealing to both new players and seasoned Play’n GO fans alike.