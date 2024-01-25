Play’n GO turns to romance in Moon Princess: Power of Love

Play’n GO unveils Moon Princess: Power of Love, a romantic addition to their popular slot series, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Fans of the Moon Princess series and grid slots alike are in for a treat with this romantic slot. In a brand-new adventure, two princes vie for the attention of Love – but who shall she give her heart to? Following the release of Moon Princess Trinity earlier in the year, this new title only sediments further the strength of Play’n GO’s IPs.

New characters have been introduced to the IP, demonstrating that it’s not only a change in gameplay that keeps players on the edge of their seats, but also a testament to Play’n GO’s innate ability to capture the experience of truly entertaining slots.

Both the Free Spins and Multiplier have been increased to x100; a feature usually seen in Play’n GO’s popular ‘100 Series’ (be still our beating heart). Players will be happy to find that the Clear the Grid Prize is still very much present in this edition of the series.

When we first met the trio of lunar princesses in 2017, it was hard to imagine that one day this series would be such a fan-favourite in the slot community. Featuring their own title in the 100 series as well as a magical Christmas edition, Moon Princess: Power of Love is sure to win the hearts of fans of the series as well as new players.

George Olekszy, head of game retention said: “It’s impressive to see Love have her own adventure. This is what comes of building a strong IP that players love, it allows us, as a slot provider, to really play with our characters and take them in new directions, in turn paving the way for us to innovate features and immerse players in the experience of the slot.”

Play’n GO’s Moon Princess: Power of Love joins the Moon Princess series which is sure to become as beloved as the rest of the titles in the IP and is an impressive take on the classic Valentine’s slot.