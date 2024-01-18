Play’n GO presents 3 Clown Monty II

This title is the sequel to the popular 3 Clown Monty and joins other circus-themed titles in the Play’n GO library.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to enjoy a brand-new show on the Vegas Strip with the funniest guys in town: 3 Clown Monty II.

After their disappointing career, the Monty Brothers have been looking for a change of scenery. And now, with the help of BIT-E the gorilla, they’ve set up on the Vegas Strip with a fresh show. Hoping this will be their big break, they need help to bring in the crowds and make this a show to remember.

In 3 Clown Monty II, players will help the Monty Brothers ensure the show goes according to plan and enjoy a front-row seat for lots of laughs and gasps.

Players can see the entertainment ramp up unexpectedly on the 5×3 reels with random Multiplier Wilds appearing, as well as the coveted Bonus Pick Prize if they spell out the word “B.O.N.U.S” across the reels, where they can win up to an x500 multiplier.

The Free Spins round is earned by landing three or more Scatter Symbols, and players will be offered the choice of three cards, dictating a number of Walking Wilds for the duration of the Free Spins.

3 Clown Monty II is the sequel to the popular 3 Clown Monty, following the Monty Brothers and BIT-E as they strive for fame and recognition for their engaging brand of entertainment. This title joins other circus-themed titles in the Play’n GO library, including games like Golden Ticket 2 and Vegas-themed titles like Invading Vegas Las Christmas.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re very excited for fans to visit the circus in 3 Clown Monty II. The Play’n GO team is always thrilled when a game gets a follow-up release as it demonstrates that our dedication to creating quality games with engaging narratives and gameplay mechanics really pays off.”

Then, he stated: “With features like the Bonus Pick Prize, and the random Multiplier Wilds appearing on the reels, 3 Clown Monty II is sure to keep players enthralled, as though they were at the circus themselves.”