Experience the magic of Moon Princess Trinity, Play’n GO’s latest slot

Press release.- Play’n GO use spellbinding slot magic for Moon Princess Trinity, a brand-new title in the popular Moon Princess series.

Moon Princess Trinity is a dynamic grid slot where players connect three or more matching symbols – horizontally or vertically – on the grid to make them disappear and secure a win.

Reminiscent of the original Moon Princess (2017), the player can also unlock a Clear the Grid prize. If they clear the base game grid, players are awarded with a 50x bet multiplier.

The game’s story follows our beloved princess protagonists Love, Star and Storm as they create magical wins in true anime-inspired style!

The win Multiplier starts at x1. If a player clears the grid of all symbols, the win multiplier is increased by +1 each time. During the base game, there’s a total of 5 potential highlights, demonstrating true girl power to players.

Moon Princess Trinity maximises win potential with the Girl Power feature. Girl Power is randomly triggered on spins with a winning combination is made. Love, Star and Storm determine one of the following features:

Princess Love will take low-paying Bell, Heart, Star or Circle symbols – and some higher-paying ones – and transform others into the one selected, to maximise potential. Princess Star will distribute 1 or 2 Wild symbols into random positions on the grid, to increase the chances of a player getting a high-paying multiplier.

Last, but most certainly not least, Princess Storm will remove two types of low-paying symbols from the grid and replace them with high-paying symbols or Wilds, enabling the player to feel the effect of the princess’ lunar powers.

The trio’s combo ability Trinity is triggered by filling the on-screen metre with high-paying wins. One free round is awarded where three Princess abilities are performed one after another. If a player clears the grid, it will re-trigger another round where the multiplier does not reset – meaning wins are tallied until a potentially big prize is reached.

Moon Princess Trinity is the fourth slot in the Moon Princess saga. The game follows last year’s Moon Princess 100, the Christmas spin-off Moon Princess: Christmas Kingdom (2021) and the aforementioned 2017 original.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “We’re proud to announce that the Moon Princess series is back. Moon Princess Trinity is great because it captures the essence of the original game, as well as innovating with four excellent new features. This includes a unique ability for each princess and a x50 Clear the Grid prize – wrapping everything up into a neat, anime-inspired bow.”