Play’n GO breaks all-time one day record for rounds played

Play’n GO games are enjoyed by more than one million players every day.

Play’n GO achieves a milestone, breaking its record for rounds played in a single day with close to a quarter of a billion rounds on November 1.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (November 10) announced that it has broken its record for the number of rounds played in a single day.

Underlining the enduring strength of the company and continued growth across global regulated markets, Play’n GO recorded close to a quarter of a billion rounds on 1 November – an all-time record for the nearly 20-year-old company.

The new record was set following a string of notable achievements this year by the Book of Dead makers, including launching with major Tier 1 customers such as Sky, Sisal, BetMGM and Betway, going live in land-based environments for the first time, garnering licenses across a number of iGaming States in the US, and launching global Network Leaderboard promotions across multiple countries and operators.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer, Play’n GO said: “Continuing to break our own records is a testament to the hard work of everyone at Play’n GO, and to the appetite of players around the world for our games.

“Our titles continue to be extremely sticky with the millions of unique players who enjoy our games every single day, and with blockbuster titles like Gargantoonz still on the horizon in 2023 we may finish the year with more records set.

“I’m really proud of our entire team at Play’n GO and it’s brilliant for everyone to be rewarded with a new all-time high.”

