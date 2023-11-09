Play’n GO discovers relics of Ancient China in Legacy of Dynasties

Play’n GO’s latest slot is set in Ancient China and features a number of exciting bonus features, including Free Spins, Expanding Symbols, and Nested Spins.

Press release.- Play’n GO uncovers lost relics of Ancient China hidden within a modest antique shop in Legacy of Dynasties, the online slot that seeks the riches of the Three Kingdoms.

Play’n GO delves into one of the most popular eras of Chinese history to explore the Legacy of Dynasties. This romanticised period of time is filled with war, intrigue, and power-grabs as the country fractured into three.

These times naturally gave way to the creation of some fascinating relics and artefacts. Players can spin the 5×3 reels to create winning combinations as they find these antique items and earn some exciting bonuses, too.

In this thrilling addition to the “Legacy of” series, players will search for the ancient riches of the Three Kingdoms in a quaint antique shop. Each spin has the chance of creating a winning combination, and also the possibility of landing three Scatters, triggering the Free Spins feature.

Among the trinkets and strange memorabilia, treasures may be hiding in plain sight, just waiting to bestow wealth on those who find them.

After landing three Scatter symbols, players will be awarded a random number of spins, chosen by a spinning Wheel. On each Free Spin, there are guaranteed Expanding Symbols that will appear, creating more chances of wins. Landing two more Scatters during this round will trigger the Nested Spins feature, awarding another random number of spins on top, and locking any Expanding Symbols in place until the round is finished.

On any spin during the base game, a random symbol might be chosen to expand, adding a sense of excitement and anticipation to the game. Expanded Symbols will pay across reels and do not need to be on adjacent reels to trigger. Multiple Expanding Symbols will pay out consecutively, too, by expanding and then shrinking.

The popularity of Chinese-themed slots continues to grow, and adding another title to the catalogue, alongside games such as Celebration of Wealth, Temple of Wealth, and the recently released Temple of Prosperity provides even more variety for fans of this fascinating era. Whether players love the history, mythology, or simply the aesthetics of Ancient China, Legacy of Dynasties is sure to provide them with an engaging experience.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “With the addition of Legacy of Dynasties to this popular series, we are bringing fans another great title to satisfy their love of Chinese history. Players who have tried other ‘Legacy of’ titles will be familiar with the mechanics of Legacy of Dynasties yet will enjoy the fresh take that the game provides.

“Features such as the Nested Spins will provide players with the chance of further enhancing the already exciting Free Spins round, providing them with more opportunities for big wins. As well as this, the Special Expanding Symbols throughout the game help to create win chances across the reels where there may have been none before. Combined with the aesthetics of such an iconic period in history, and we’ve got a fantastic new title on our hands which we can’t wait to share!”