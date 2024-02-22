Play’n GO presents Undefeated Xerxes

Based on the iconic Battle of Thermopylae, players will join these heroes of Greece in a defiant stand against tyranny.

Press release.- Play’n GO presented its new game, Undefeated Xerxes. In this title, players shall join the ranks of the Spartans and stand alongside King Leonidas against Xerxes and his vast Persian army.

Bringing players to the front lines of one of history’s most iconic tales of heroism, Undefeated Xerxes stands strong beside other Greek Mythology-themed slots, including Gates of Troy, Rise of Olympus, and Rich Wilde and the Shield of Athena.

During the base game players will spin the 5×4 reels to create winning combinations of symbols. On each spin, there’s a chance to trigger a variety of bonus features as the battle rages between the Spartan and Persian forces. These features include Wild Frames, Guaranteed Scatters, and the Free Spins round that finishes with a last stand against the might of Xerxes, increasing the chances of players securing some big wins.

For players that enjoy ancient Greek myth and history, such as Pandora’s Box of Evil and Athena Ascending, as well as games focused on historic battles such as Legion Gold, Undefeated Xerxes is a must-try. Based on the iconic Battle of Thermopylae between the hundreds of thousands of troops that made up the Persian army and just 300 brave Spartan warriors, players will join these heroes of Greece in a defiant stand against tyranny.

See also: Play’n GO turns to romance in Moon Princess: Power of Love

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “History is filled with incredible stories of might and courage, and few can rival the story of Leonidas and his 300 Spartans. We love bringing narratives like this to players, whether they’re hardcore history buffs or simply appreciate these heroic tales of the past.”

Undefeated Xerxes boasts an iconic story and phenomenal gameplay mechanics to match, with the game building towards the battle’s famous climax with each spin.