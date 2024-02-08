Play’n GO’s presents its latest release: Cat Wilde and the Incan Quest

Players who enjoyed previous titles in the Wilde series of games will discover a fresh new setting with Cat Wilde and the Incan Quest.

Press release.- Adding on to the Wilde series lore, with titles such as “Rich Wilde” and the “Book of Dead“, “Cat Wilde and the Pyramids of Dead and Gerard’s Gambit”, Play’n GO showcases its latest release: Cat Wilde and the Incan Quest, her venture to South America in search of the lost treasures of the Incan Empire.

During the base game, players will spin the 5×3 reels creating winning combinations of symbols across the game’s 10 paylines. While the reels spin, players will also get the chance to unlock a number of bonus features, including the “Falling Wilds Re-Spins”. For this feature, whenever a Wild symbol lands on one of the middle three reels, it will remain on the reels, dropping down one space on each subsequent spin until falling from the reels.

Featuring familiar gameplay mechanics and designs as other Wilde series games, while also bringing fresh features like the “Falling Wilds Re-Spins” and the “Hold and Spin style Bonus Game”, Cat Wilde and the Incan Quest brings a fresh twist to the series.

Ultimately, George Olekszy, head of game retention said: “We’re always beyond happy to release a new title in the Wilde series. These characters are very dear to us at Play’n GO, and expanding upon their lore with these new adventures is just brilliant. We can’t wait for fans to join Cat on this new expedition.”