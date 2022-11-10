Play’n GO introduces the new slot Rise of Olympus

It is a dynamic grid slot sequel to the Play’n GO classic, Rise of Olympus.

Press release.- Play’n GO calls upon three legendary Greek Gods once again in Rise of Olympus 100. It is a dynamic grid slot sequel to the Play’n GO classic, Rise of Olympus, from 2018.

The story picks up where the first game left these characters, featuring mighty brothers Hades, Poseidon, and Zeus. After the defeat of their evil father Cronus, the three brothers unite and rule the realm together.

The gameplay resembles its predecessor on the reels. However, this time, things are cranked up to 100. Players can land three Scatter Symbols to commence the Free Spins, which is where Rise of Olympus 100 shines. With the potential of 100 Free Spins at the player’s disposal. The Multiplier also sees a power charge up to x100.

The popular Hand of God feature remains the same, choose between Hades, Poseidon, and Zeus wisely, as the player’s potential rewards largely hinge on God’s power and their effect on the reels.

The game also features a Clear the Grid prize, which adds an x50 Multiplier while also netting the player instant rewards.

The game’s artwork is building upon the first game’s stellar visual presentation. Taking creative inspiration from Greek Mythology, the title’s high-quality animations and dynamic gameplay elevate the title.

Since its release in 2018, Rise of Olympus has been a favourite and we can’t see why Rise of Olympus 100 will be any different.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano, said: “Rise of Olympus is such a huge hit for us. When it launched the game did well immediately, but it has really come into its own over the past couple of years and is now a classic.”

“It made sense for us to revisit this world again in Rise of Olympus 100. There is so much more of the story left to tell, and we really decided to build upon the innovative, decision-based features from the first game. This title really lives up to its namesake.”