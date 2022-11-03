Play’n GO introduces the new slot Canine Carnage

Canine Carnage is a classic online slot torn at the seams with immersive artwork and dynamic gameplay.

Press release.- Play’n GO embarks on a mighty journey through the dystopian wasteland in their Dynamic Payways title, Canine Carnage.

Canine Carnage is a classic online slot torn at the seams with immersive artwork and dynamic gameplay. Players join Mutt and his pack of paw-some pooches across the dystopian wasteland to reach the Canine Canyon where a utopia of limitless rewards awaits.

Cash collection elements and Splitter Wilds are the name of the game. Players can achieve instant wins in a multitude of ways. Splitter Wilds work by splitting symbols in two (excluding Scatters) upping the player’s potential.

See also: Play’n GO launches with BetMGM in the North American market

Paired alongside the prized Bulldog with a Bone Cash Collection Symbol during Free Spins, prizes can be doubled in multiple ways. Players receive an instant as well as an additional Cash Pot payout.

The game’s audio and visual elements are fantastic. Taking cues from existing Play’n GO adventure titles such as The Last Sundown released earlier this year, Canine Carnage’s world-building is filled with beautiful sandscapes, distinctive character designs and barking mad audio throughout.

Players can expect to feel the weight of the a-paw-calypse as they follow Mutt to victory in this paw-some adventure.

Head of games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano, said: “If you look at our game portfolio, we love a great animal title. We also love a great adventure game, so Canine Carnage is really a combination of our two greatest themes.”

She added: “This game has so many innovative features; we’re certain players will love this. Canine Carnage is representative of how Play’n GO pushes creative boundaries, from the innovative Splitter Wilds to the dystopian game world.”