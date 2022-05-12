Play’n GO introduces the new slot Idol of Fortune

The news slot is inspired by classic South Asian landscapes and themes.

Press release.- Play’n GO asks if fortune is in your favour with its latest release, Idol of Fortune.

Serenity washes over as you enter the temple of Ganesha. A symbol of wisdom, understanding and the intellect that someone must possess to attain perfection in life, will Ganesha clear obstacles along the path of progression that leads to unimaginable riches?

Inspired by classic South Asian landscapes and themes, this game broadens Play’n GO’s portfolio further still as new themes are constantly being explored. The diversity of their titles means there is something for every player.

The Wild Prize feature is triggered when the gold reel is active and a Wild lands within it. This then opens a Mini Game where the player must match three symbols from a selection of 12 to win the Wild Prize.

See also: Play’n GO release the next edition in their popular Greek Mythology series

In the Free Spins feature, players can choose the number of Free Spins and the number of Mystery Reels to shape their game for a truly immersive experience. There is a chance for players to gain up to 88 Mystery Symbols with 20 Free Spins if they select the Mystery Pick.

With a painted style colours leap off the reels, lines swirl and animals come to life, achieving nothing less than opulence.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said, “‘We’re proud of the variety of themes, characters and styles of games in our portfolio which is just one of the reasons it’s unmatched in the industry.”

See also: Play’n GO unveils its formula for regulated market success in London gala

And she added: “Idol of Fortune is the first South Asian inspired game we’ve made since Rich Wilde and the Pearls of India, but we’re sure it won’t be the last. Idol of Fortune is simply beautiful, the colours, and detail while being comprehendible to the player is an amazing achievement from the team.”