Greek mythology themed games have been exceptionally popular with players since time immemorial, such as Play’n GO’s Rise of Olympus.

Press release.- Play’n GO release the next edition in their popular Greek Mythology series, Rise of Gods: Reckoning.

In another reality the Greek Gods Zeus, Poseidon and Hades spent a time living amongst the mortals on Earth. After defeating their father, the merciless titan Kronos and imprisoning him in chains, the brothers chose to make Earth their new home.

But chains aren’t enough to hold a mighty titan. With vengeance in his heart, Kronos sets his sights on Earth. Can the brothers entrap their father for good, before it’s too late?

Rise of Gods: Reckoning will be no different.

The game is packed with potential both in the outcome and entertainment value. The Win Multiplier increases with fully Stacked Symbols landing on the reel. The Win Multiplier builds during Free Spins which gives players clear sights on progression as they play and watch their pot grow.

The game is packed with potential both in the outcome and entertainment value. The Win Multiplier increases with fully Stacked Symbols landing on the reel. The Win Multiplier builds during Free Spins which gives players clear sights on progression as they play and watch their pot grow.

Zeus, Poseidon and Hades have been given a contemporary twist in this edition of Play’n GO’s Greek Mythology series. Zeus’ white beard has been swapped for golden locks. Mount Olympus has been swapped for a moody cityscape which complements the game’s narrative beautifully and provides a new environment for the characters to evolve.

A really refreshing take on a classic which has mastered a clever balance of presenting the recognisable offset with something new.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said. ‘We’re always looking for ways to push our characters to their full potential and origin stories are a great way to give characters more motive, but also immerses players further into the stories and adventures that these characters go on. The player gets to come along for the ride.’