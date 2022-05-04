Play’n GO unveils its formula for regulated market success in London gala 

Charlotte Miliziano, Head of Games and Magnus Olsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Play'n GO during the gala in London.

Led by Chief Commercial Officer Magnus Olsson and Head of Games Charlotte Miliziano, Play’n GO’s customers and industry friends with UK interests gathered in the spectacular Ham Yard Hotel in central London for the company’s first Play’n SHOW of the year.

Events.- The Swedish content supplier’s first ‘Play’n SHOW’ of the year treated guests to exclusive game previews, some as far ahead in the roadmap as 2023, and featured a Q&A session that revealed much of Play’n GO’s formula for regulated market success.

Opening the show, Olsson welcomed the audience to a small but powerful theatre that had recently been used for the latest James Bond film premiere and reminded all of those in attendance that the evening’s proceedings would be ‘for your eyes only’.

Olsson underlined the purpose of the evening in his opening remarks – to forge deeper and more meaningful partnerships with those in attendance so that everyone in the room can achieve their business goals.

Following an incredible array of Hollywood-style video productions, with room-shaking sound to boot, Olsson opened the floor to a Q&A from the audience that touched on some of the major topics of the day for those with UK interests, such as the review of the country’s gambling laws and how Play’n GO is poised to support operators with any changes to legislation in regulated markets.

But it was a question about how best to use content to help with player retention that really set Olsson off on some of his most powerful words of the night.

Olsson said: “Everyone in this room knows that the best retention strategy is to have happy players who come back and play again. This is going to sound very simplistic, but I’m a firm believer that to get happy players, you have to offer them content that is fun and entertaining first and foremost. Short term thinking looks great on the bottom line but kills retention strategies and ends up making acquisition even more expensive. Play’n GO’s content is tailor-made for retention.

“And I’d encourage everyone in this room on the operator side to go and look at the data and think about the long term when doing so. Everyone can do aggressive promos to boost a game’s performance for a day or a week, but which games are performing well after 30 days? What about 90 days? How about 180 days?

“We see this in our own data. Our games perform great at launch as you’d expect, but they also are doing fantastically well over longer periods of time too. That’s the mark of a fun and entertaining experience, and it’s by going all-in on those titles is how you retain players.”

Earlier in the evening and before the Q&A session kicked off, operators and affiliates got a very early look at some of the content supplier’s titles for the rest of 2022.

Play’n GO’s games guru, Charlotte Miliziano, showcased all titles scheduled for release in September – discussing themes, art, sound, entertainment, mechanics and more. These titles are so far ahead that the vast majority of the Play’n GO people in the room were getting a very first look at the titles as well.

A few surprises were in store for the invite-only audience, as Miliziano went even further ahead in the roadmap, showing early concept art from titles that are as yet unnamed, including one game not even scheduled for release until 2023.

Charlotte Miliziano, Play’n GO’s Head of Games, commented after the event: “Play’n SHOW is such a brilliant forum for us to really talk to our customers about our games, and how much heart and soul we pour into making them. I could palpably feel that those in the audience went home with a really sense of trust in Play’n GO’s ability to develop the best games in the industry, and I particularly enjoyed giving those in attendance real behind the scenes previews of games that won’t be in our official roadmap for some months to come.”

Miliziano revealed during the high-level Q&A session that followed the exclusive games preview just how Play’n GO manages to produce such high-quality titles week after week.

Miliziano stated: “We hear a lot of rumours about our game production. But I’m more than happy to reveal that we’re able to bring incredible games to the market every week because we have multiple game clans all over the world who share the same ethos and values. We all want to make awesome games because we love making and playing them! Every title we release gets the same treatment internally, and I’m really proud of the quality of the titles we bring to the market.”

Olsson and Miliziano wrapped up the Play’n SHOW portion of the evening by holding court on topics asked by the audience that varied from outlining the business’ strategy for North America to how the company works with IP rights holders and if that’s changing.

The final line went to Olsson:

“Play’n GO is focused on regulated markets, and we really believe that we have everything operators need to win in those increasingly competitive jurisdictions. Play’n GO should be your number one supplier.”

