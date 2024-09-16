Play’n GO honoured at Corporate Star Awards ceremony

The Corporate Star Awards are known for recognizing excellence in corporate reporting and sustainability.

Swedish-founded gaming company pipped to “Best ESG Report” award by SONY Entertainment at star-studded awards show in Amsterdam on Friday night.

Press release.- Play’n GO was honoured as a global leader in Environmental Social Governance (ESG) practices at the prestigious Corporate Star Awards held in Amsterdam last Friday night.

The company was the only iGaming company shortlisted at the ceremony, and was nominated for the Best ESG Report award, placing it among renowned organizations such as Globo, EVS, and SONY Entertainment, who won the category overall.

The Corporate Star Awards are known for recognizing excellence in corporate reporting and sustainability, and Play’n GO’s nomination for the Best ESG Report Award is a testament to its commitment to transparency and responsible business practices.

Play’n GO’s ESG Report provides comprehensive insights into the company’s environmental initiatives, social impact, and governance practices, and, according to the company, “showcases Play’n GO’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, promoting diversity and inclusion, and maintaining high ethical standards throughout its operations.”

The Corporate Star Awards recognize organizations that go above and beyond in their commitment to ESG practices, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility. Play’n GO’s inclusion among the shortlisted companies “underscores its position as a global leader in the iGaming industry and its dedication to sustainable business practices.”

Johan Törnqvist, CEO and co-founder of Play’n GO, expressed his gratitude for the nomination, stating, “We are truly honoured to be recognized as a global ESG leader at the Corporate Star Awards. This nomination is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices. We believe that a strong ESG framework is essential for the long-term success of any organization, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. We look forward to participating in next year’s awards, and to furthering our own ESG initiatives.”