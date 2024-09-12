Play’n GO unveils Buildin’ Bucks: A fairytale-themed slot adventure

Play’n GO’s new online slot game combines fairytale magic with construction-themed gameplay, offering 243 ways to win and dynamic features.

Press release.- Play’n GO brings igaming fans Buildin’ Bucks, a fairytale-themed slot that embodies the greatness of past titles, whilst making bold new strides into the future.

Set in an elf-filled grassland, this 5×3 online slot invites players to join a team of industrious builders who are up against a mischievous Leprechaun determined to bring their construction empire crashing down. With 243 ways to win, dynamic features, and a charming narrative – Buildin’ Bucks promises to be a reel storybook thrill ride.

Buildin’ Bucks features a dynamic Feature Wheel that players can activate by landing a special Scatter on the middle reel. This wheel offers six possible outcomes, including Instant Prizes and special quirks tied to the building materials.

The Hard Hat Free Spins round is a key highlight, where players can land up to five additional spins and upgrade their rewards by constructing homes that the Leprechaun will ultimately demolish to reveal Instant Prizes.

The game’s unique combination of construction mechanics with fairy tale elements keeps players entertained while offering the potential for high-potential wins. Fans of other Play’n GO titles like the recently released Gemix 100 (2024) and slot sequel Sweet Alchemy 2 (2023) will appreciate the colourful, almost mythic tinge to the gameplay.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “Buildin’ Bucks blends fairytale conventions with the thrill of construction-themed slots gameplay. The mix of Instant Prizes, engaging features, and the mischievous Leprechaun offers a rewarding and charming experience we think players will love.”

The game’s innovative mechanics like the Feature Wheel counterbalanced by the familiar 5×3 reel set-up and charming character design make Buildin’ Bucks an enjoyable slot.